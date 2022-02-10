Former Raptors centre Serge Ibaka traded to Bucks at deadline

Former Toronto Raptors centre Serge Ibaka has been traded to the Milwaukee Bucks from the Los Angeles Clippers.

Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the 32-year-old Ibaka was involved in a multi-team deal with the Bucks, Clippers, Detroit Pistons, and Sacramento Kings.

The Pistons are sending Josh Jackson and Trey Lyles to the Kings, sources tell ESPN. The Pistons will send out multiple second-round picks among the teams in the trade. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2022

Ibaka has averaged 6.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 35 games this season with the LA Clippers.

Wojnarowski also offered a more concise version of the trade:

ESPN Sources:

Full trade participants:

Kings: Donte DiVincenzo, Trey Lyles and Josh Jackson.

Bucks: Serge Ibaka, two future second-round picks, cash.

Clippers: Rodney Hood, Semi Ojele.

Pistons: Marvin Bagley Jr. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2022

The three-time NBA All-Defensive team member Ibaka originally joined the Clippers as a free agent in the summer of 2020, signing a two-year deal that is set to expire after this season. Ibaka currently possesses a cap hit of $9.72 million.

While the trade makes sense for the Bucks, who are looking to bolster up ahead of a playoff run in the midst of an NBA title defence, it’s a little bit weird for Raptors fans due to a high-profile playoff matchup just three years ago.

On the route to their first NBA championship in team history, Ibaka averaged 8.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist in six games for the Raptors against the Bucks in the 2019 Eastern Conference Finals, per Statmuse.com.

The Bucks become the fifth NBA team of Ibaka’s career, after stints with Oklahoma City, Orlando, Toronto, and LA.