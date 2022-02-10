SportsBasketballRaptors

Former Raptors centre Serge Ibaka traded to Bucks at deadline

Adam Laskaris
Feb 10 2022, 6:15 pm
Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Former Toronto Raptors centre Serge Ibaka has been traded to the Milwaukee Bucks from the Los Angeles Clippers.

Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the 32-year-old Ibaka was involved in a multi-team deal with the Bucks, Clippers, Detroit Pistons, and Sacramento Kings.

Ibaka has averaged 6.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 35 games this season with the LA Clippers.

Wojnarowski also offered a more concise version of the trade:

The three-time NBA All-Defensive team member Ibaka originally joined the Clippers as a free agent in the summer of 2020, signing a two-year deal that is set to expire after this season. Ibaka currently possesses a cap hit of $9.72 million.

While the trade makes sense for the Bucks, who are looking to bolster up ahead of a playoff run in the midst of an NBA title defence, it’s a little bit weird for Raptors fans due to a high-profile playoff matchup just three years ago.

 

On the route to their first NBA championship in team history, Ibaka averaged 8.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist in six games for the Raptors against the Bucks in the 2019 Eastern Conference Finals, per Statmuse.com.

The Bucks become the fifth NBA team of Ibaka’s career, after stints with Oklahoma City, Orlando, Toronto, and LA.

