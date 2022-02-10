Toronto Raptors point guard Goran Dragic is headed to the San Antonio Spurs, per a report.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania broke the deal that Dragic had been sent in a trade to San Antonio for forward Thaddeus Young.

Charania added the Raptors were attaching a protected first round pick to the deal, and would also be receiving Drew Eubanks, a 6-9 centre in his fourth year in the NBA.

The former All-Star Goran Dragic had suited up in just five games for the Raptors this season after coming over in a sign-and-trade from Miami along with Precious Achiuwa in exchange for Kyle Lowry. Dragic had been away from the team since November due to a personal matter, while being spotted on multiple occasions working out and making public appearances in Florida.

Dragic carries a cap hit of $19.4 million in a deal that expires after this season.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Spurs are expected to buy out Dragic’s contract, allowing him to then be free to sign with a third team. The Dallas Mavericks, Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, and LA Clippers were all named as possible suitors for the 35-year-old guard.

Eubanks, who has spent his whole NBA career in San Antonio after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2018, is earning $1.7 million this season, while earning 1.9 million next year. In 49 appearances this season, he has put up 4.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game in 12.1 minutes a night.

Young, meanwhile, carries a cap hit of $14.1 million in a deal that also expires this upcoming offseason. He’s registered averages of 6.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game this year.

Young, a 15-year NBA veteran, was in his first season with the Spurs, after stops in Indiana, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Minnesota, and Chicago.