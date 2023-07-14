Blue Jays quietly introduce jersey ad and it's an eyesore

The Toronto Blue Jays are quietly introducing an advertisement on their jersey today.

And yes, it’s a bit of an eyesore.

Fans will see a green TD logo on the sleeves of Blue Jays uniforms, beginning tonight when Toronto takes on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Rogers Centre. The 3×3 patch will be present on their home, road, and alternate jerseys.

Here’s a look at it, courtesy of Keegan Matheson of MLB.com.

The #BlueJays will unveil their new jersey patch tonight, partnering with TD Bank. They’re the 14th team in MLB to add a patch. Not everyone loves these, but free money is free money. pic.twitter.com/WFx3dQyLRh — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) July 14, 2023

The Blue Jays are the 14th Major League Baseball team to add a sponsor’s logo to their uniform, so maybe it was just a matter of time. This is the first season that MLB has allowed ads on their team’s uniforms, following the lead of other major pro sports leagues in North America.

“Advertisements on jerseys are a reality of life in professional sports,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said last year. “That’s a revenue source that is significant enough that it is really impossible for the sport to ignore over the long haul. I think that’s the truth.”

You might also like: Bo Bichette shows up to All-Star red carpet with his mom and Blue Jays fans agree it's adorable

The MLB jersey ads are similar in size to those the NBA (2017) and NHL (2022) introduced in recent years. The NBA’s jersey patch program is reportedly worth nearly a quarter of a billion dollars.

While some teams have introduced ads featuring a sponsor’s logo in matching colours — like the San Diego Padres did with their partnership with Motorola — it appears that TD’s logo won’t be matching Toronto’s blue and white colour scheme.

#MLB is officially allowing ads on uniforms! The @Padres became the first team to announce a deal for 2023, with Motorola. I think patch ads on jerseys is the reality of life in pro-sports. It’s a revenue source that is significant & impossible for the sport to ignore. pic.twitter.com/5M6yqCuwpA — Amber Bullard (@abullar4) July 26, 2022

Needless to say, this isn’t an addition to the uniform that pleases baseball fans, though some are more understanding than others.

There's already TD logos everywhere with the Blue Jays so this doesn't even feel all that weird. And if this is what it takes to sign Bo, Vladdy (and Shohei??) to long term contracts, you can patch the whole damn jersey for all I care https://t.co/xbMhf32QGG — Robin (@joyeful) July 14, 2023

Why can’t the Jays be like the Giants and have an alternate logo on the sleeve and not a bank? Sigh, money talks. https://t.co/rokkT9EGlD — Kris Pangilinan (@KrisReports) July 14, 2023

I’m a bit of a uniform stickler or snob. But honestly, this doesn’t bother me at this point. Just as the swoosh did, this will just blend in soon enough. https://t.co/lAanTdCqOX — Tao of Stieb (@TaoofStieb) July 14, 2023

A green logo is gonna look brutal on both alternates https://t.co/MNMIfs1x7z — Alex Howe (@AlexHoweWPG) July 14, 2023

I am begging TD to colour match this please and thank you https://t.co/NY1Yym2T9V — Andrew Hedley (@AndrewHedley17) July 14, 2023

People complaining but will forget it’s even there in like 2 weeks https://t.co/gErUhmVp8M — torontogojaysgo (@torontogojays0g) July 14, 2023

It’s ok guys we’re just getting that Ohtani money 🔥 https://t.co/OTHwswSiZ6 — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Enjoyer (@backgoesupton) July 14, 2023