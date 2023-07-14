SportsBaseballBlue JaysCanada

Blue Jays quietly introduce jersey ad and it's an eyesore

Rob Williams

Jul 14 2023

Jul 14 2023, 5:49 pm
The Toronto Blue Jays are quietly introducing an advertisement on their jersey today.

And yes, it’s a bit of an eyesore.

Fans will see a green TD logo on the sleeves of Blue Jays uniforms, beginning tonight when Toronto takes on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Rogers Centre. The 3×3 patch will be present on their home, road, and alternate jerseys.

Here’s a look at it, courtesy of Keegan Matheson of MLB.com.

The Blue Jays are the 14th Major League Baseball team to add a sponsor’s logo to their uniform, so maybe it was just a matter of time. This is the first season that MLB has allowed ads on their team’s uniforms, following the lead of other major pro sports leagues in North America.

“Advertisements on jerseys are a reality of life in professional sports,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said last year. “That’s a revenue source that is significant enough that it is really impossible for the sport to ignore over the long haul. I think that’s the truth.”

The MLB jersey ads are similar in size to those the NBA (2017) and NHL (2022) introduced in recent years. The NBA’s jersey patch program is reportedly worth nearly a quarter of a billion dollars.

While some teams have introduced ads featuring a sponsor’s logo in matching colours — like the San Diego Padres did with their partnership with Motorola — it appears that TD’s logo won’t be matching Toronto’s blue and white colour scheme.

Needless to say, this isn’t an addition to the uniform that pleases baseball fans, though some are more understanding than others.

 

