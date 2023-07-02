Four Blue Jays players named to 2023 MLB All-Star Game

The Toronto Blue Jays will be sending four players to the MLB All-Star Game for the third year in a row.

Pitcher Kevin Gausman, along with position players Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, and Whit Merrifield will represent the Blue Jays at the Midsummer Classic in Seattle next week.

This is the second All-Star appearance for both Gausman and Bichette, and the third time that Merrifield and Guerrero have been given the honour.

Gausman has a 7-4 record, with a 3.01 ERA and 1.127 WHIP this season. Bichette is batting .317 with 15 home runs and 49 RBIs, to go with a .857 OPS.

In Merrifield’s first full season with the Blue Jays, the second baseman is batting .286 with two home runs, 30 RBIs, and a .710 OPS.

Guerrero, who will also be competing in the Home Run Derby on Monday, is batting .277 with 12 home runs, 52 RBIs, and a .797 OPS.

American League All-Stars

AL Starters

C: Jonah Heim (TEX)

1B: Yandy Díaz (TB)

2B: Marcus Semien (TEX)

3B: Josh Jung (TEX)

SS: Corey Seager (TEX)

OF: Mike Trout (LAA)

OF: Randy Arozarena (TB)

OF: Aaron Judge (NYY)

DH: Shohei Ohtani (LAA)

AL pitchers

Shohei Ohtani (LAA)

Gerrit Cole (NYY)

Luis Castillo (SEA)

Sonny Gray (MIN)

Nathan Eovaldi (TEX)

Kevin Gausman (TOR)

Shane McClanahan (TB)

Framber Valdez (HOU)

Michael Lorenzen (DET)

Kenley Jansen (BOS)

Emmanuel Clase (CLE)

Félix Bautista (BAL)

Yennier Cano (BAL)

AL reserves

Salvador Perez (KC)

Adley Rutschman (BAL)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR)

Whit Merrifield (TOR)

Bo Bichette (TOR)

José Ramírez (CLE)

Brent Rooker (OAK)

Luis Robert Jr. (CWS)

Austin Hays (BAL)

Yordan Alvarez (HOU)

Adolis García (TEX)

National League All-Stars

NL starters

C: Sean Murphy (ATL)

1B: Freddie Freeman (LAD)

2B: Luis Arraez (MIA)

3B: Nolan Arenado (STL)

SS: Orlando Arcia (ATL)

OF: Ronald Acuña Jr. (ATL)

OF: Mookie Betts (LAD)

OF: Corbin Carroll (AZ)

DH: J.D. Martinez (LAD)

NL pitchers

Zac Gallen (AZ)

Spencer Strider (ATL)

Bryce Elder (ATL)

Justin Steele (CHC)

Mitch Keller (PIT)

Josiah Gray (WSH)

Clayton Kershaw (LAD)

Marcus Stroman (CHC)

Alexis Díaz (CIN)

Josh Hader (SD)

Devin Williams (MIL)

Camilo Doval (SF)

NL reserves

Matt Olson (ATL)

Ozzie Albies (ATL)

Austin Riley (ATL)

Dansby Swanson (CHC)

Pete Alonso (NYM)

Will Smith (LAD)

Elias Díaz (COL)

Jorge Soler (MIA)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (AZ)

Nick Castellanos (PHI)

Juan Soto (SD)