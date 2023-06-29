SportsBaseballBlue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will represent Blue Jays at Home Run Derby

Al Sciola
Jun 29 2023, 8:42 pm
Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will compete in this year’s Home Run Derby. The Toronto Blue Jays revealed today that their slugger will compete in this year’s event ahead of the MLB All-Star Game.

This marks the second time the 24-year-old will participate in the competition. As a rookie, the Montreal-born star set a single-round record in the 2019 with 40 home runs.

This year’s Derby will take place in Seattle on July 9, the eve of the MLB All-Star Game.

Although his current stats look good in other areas, Guerrero has only hit 11 home runs so far this season. He banked a total of 32 home runs last year.

As for the Blue Jays, they are currently fourth in the American League East, sporting a 43-37 record.

