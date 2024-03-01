Fans divided as Blue Jays quietly introduce new team slogan

The Toronto Blue Jays appear to have a new slogan.

While it hasn’t been officially announced, Blue Jays banners near Rogers Centre bearing the words “to the core” have been spotted.

Pretty much confirmed it’s to the core pic.twitter.com/N1qBEx4FAR — Vlad the Builder (@VladtheBuilderr) February 29, 2024

Meanwhile, newly signed reliever Genesis Cabrera recently posted a photo to his Instagram story of him in front of a sign with the same motto.

Over the past several seasons, the team has been using the slogan “Next Level” in much of their team branding, with various marketing materials pointing to the club’s status as a contender.

Before that, the Jays were often associated with the hashtags #LetsRise and the punny #ComeTOgether.

Meanwhile, Toronto was rocking the “one team, one nation” slogan in the mid-2010s, alluding to them being the MLB’s only Canadian franchise.

The team’s latest catchphrase has already begun to garner a mixed bag of reactions from fans on social media.

Some just flat-out hate it.

They pay someone to come up with this? What the hell does this even mean. I’ve been chewing on this for 10 mins and I can’t make it out. The boys are back in town so n a banner would start riots — CJ (@CJOSH14) March 1, 2024

as much as I complain about the Raptors branding sometimes, it is at least very cool in *most* ways. The Blue Jays have all the aura of a Service Ontario — Casey (@caseybannerman) March 1, 2024

Others need time to digest.

Don’t love it… — BlueJaysMamma (@LaurieWulfand) March 1, 2024

Then there are those who see it as a step up from the “Next Level.”

Never got to the next level. — Jays Chatterbox (@JaysChatterBX) March 1, 2024

Not gonna miss that Next Level false advertising bs. — Toronchoke Fan (@toronchokefan1) February 29, 2024

Time will tell if the new catchphrase will stick, but with opening day just around the corner, the Blue Jays will certainly look to their core for help overcoming their unfavourable odds this season.