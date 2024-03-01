SportsBaseballBlue JaysCanada

Fans divided as Blue Jays quietly introduce new team slogan

Al Sciola
Mar 1 2024, 8:31 pm
Kevin Sousa/USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Blue Jays appear to have a new slogan.

While it hasn’t been officially announced, Blue Jays banners near Rogers Centre bearing the words “to the core” have been spotted.

Meanwhile, newly signed reliever Genesis Cabrera recently posted a photo to his Instagram story of him in front of a sign with the same motto.

cabrera blue jays

@cabby.92/Instagram

Over the past several seasons, the team has been using the slogan “Next Level” in much of their team branding, with various marketing materials pointing to the club’s status as a contender.

Before that, the Jays were often associated with the hashtags #LetsRise and the punny #ComeTOgether.

Meanwhile, Toronto was rocking the “one team, one nation” slogan in the mid-2010s, alluding to them being the MLB’s only Canadian franchise.

The team’s latest catchphrase has already begun to garner a mixed bag of reactions from fans on social media.

Some just flat-out hate it.

Others need time to digest.

Then there are those who see it as a step up from the “Next Level.”

Time will tell if the new catchphrase will stick, but with opening day just around the corner, the Blue Jays will certainly look to their core for help overcoming their unfavourable odds this season.

