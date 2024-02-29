Son of Blue Jays pitcher Erik Swanson out of hospital after being hit by car

It appears that the four-year-old son of Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Erik Swanson has been discharged from the hospital after being hit by a car earlier this week.

His son, Toby, was airlifted to hospital over the weekend after a car hit him while Swanson was with the team in Florida for spring training. The incident prompted the 30-year-old to take a leave of absence from the team.

Swanson’s wife, Madison, shared an update on her Instagram account saying that Toby has been released from the pediatric intensive care unit at the Johns Hopkins All Children Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida.

“We have been overwhelmed with a huge amount of love and support over the last few days,” wrote Madison. “Toby is out of the PICU and we are continuing to take it day by day.”

It is not yet known if this means that Swanson will be rejoining the Blue Jays any time soon.

Swanson is entering his second season with the Blue Jays after being traded to Toronto in late 2022 that saw Teoscar Hernandez go the other way to the Seattle Mariners. In 2023, Swanson had a 4-2 record with the Jays along with a 2.97 ERA, 75 strikeouts, and four saves in 69 appearances. He is expected to be one of the Jays’ strongest arms in the bullpen this season after being among the team’s most effective pitchers to appear in over 50 innings.

Toronto kicked off its spring training season on Saturday. The team will start the regular season on the road, taking on the Tampa Bay Rays on March 28.