5 position players the Blue Jays could target before the trade deadline

On paper, the Toronto Blue Jays had one of the best lineups in the American League heading into the 2023 season. Despite their best intentions, their batting order has underperformed this year, so there’s work to be done at the trade deadline to remedy that.

Aside from Cody Bellinger, there aren’t a lot of impact everyday regulars on the trade market. The Blue Jays would love to land a player of his calibre, but they’ll likely fill the need around the periphery with some complementary pieces instead.

The Blue Jays may go off the board and pull off some wild, unsuspecting blockbuster, but in the meantime, here are a few modest trade targets GM Ross Atkins should seek on the position player side ahead of the August 1 trade deadline.

1. Tim Anderson – Chicago White Sox (shortstop)

It’s been a tough year for former American League batting champ, Tim Anderson. After posting batting averages north of .300 for the past five consecutive seasons, Anderson’s batting average has dipped down to .245 with the White Sox.

He may never get back to becoming a .300+ hitter who can pocket you 15-20 home runs, but at 30 years old, there’s still some life left in his bat, even if it’s not for many dingers anymore.

Similar to the Whit Merrifield deal last year, the Blue Jays may look to acquire an infielder like Anderson that gives them flexibility with their roster construction. In theory, Anderson could slide over to second base to give the Blue Jays more offence against left-handed pitching.

He’s owed the rest of his $12.5 million salary for 2023 and has a club option for $14 million next season. So if any potential suitor were to bring him aboard, at least there’s the option to bring him back for the 2024 campaign.

2. Randal Grichuk – Colorado Rockies (outfielder)

There was once a time when Randal Grichuk drove the bus on offence for the Toronto Blue Jays. During Toronto’s rebuilding years of 2018 and 2019, he led the team in home runs on consecutive years.

By the time the Blue Jays traded him to the Colorado Rockies in 2022, his role had been downgraded to fourth outfielder on the club, which is part of the reason they parted ways. But players always have a funny way of coming back home.

The Blue Jays are a much different team now in 2023, but they could still use the talents of Grichuk to bolster their roster. He’s always handled lefties well, and with a .487 slugging percentage this season, he can provide extra-base power.

Considering the Blue Jays’ 26-man roster spot is under-utilized and the Rockies have no need for Grichuk the rest of the season, a trade with Toronto makes way too much sense.

This season alone, Grichuk is slashing .360/.405./613 against left-handers. His defence isn’t all that great, but the Blue Jays have plus defenders on the squad who could replace him late in the game.

3. Andrew McCutchen – Pittsburgh Pirates (outfielder)

Andrew McCutchen returning to the Pirates — the organization where it all started for him — was one of the feel-good stories of the offseason. But now that the Pirates have fallen back down to earth and sit 10 games out of a playoff spot, it’s time to send him over to a contending team.

Over his career, McCutchen owns a .297/.392/.535 slash line against left-handed pitching, and bottom of the order right-handed power is something the Blue Jays lack in their lineup.

If McCutchen joins the Blue Jays, he would be a great fourth outfielder option who can start against left-handers and pinch-hit late in games..

4. Tyler O’Neill – St. Louis Cardinals (outfielder)

There’s already a pair of Canucks on the Blue Jays’ 40-man roster with Jordan Romano and Zach Pop, so why not make it a Canadian trio by landing Tyler O’Neill? The Burnaby, BC native recently returned from the IL and is back playing everyday left field for the Cardinals.

Just like McCutchen, this is a dude who can mash lefties, and O’Neill has a pair of Gold Glove Awards to his name and has a heck of a cannon to gun down would-be baserunners.

O’Neill wouldn’t be a rental player either, as he has an additional year of team control beyond the 2023 campaign. With Kevin Kiermaier potentially walking as a free agent this winter, it wouldn’t hurt the Blue Jays to secure some outfield insurance for 2024.

5. Tommy Pham – New York Mets (outfielder)

Let’s look past the fact that Tommy Pham has played for six different organizations the last six seasons. Tommy Pham is here for a good time, not a long time.

If the New York Mets decide to sell, there are plenty of contenders like the Blue Jays who could use the veteran outfielder on their squad for a playoff run.

Similar to Grichuk, Pham’s career numbers against left-handers are tantalizing for a team like the Blue Jays. His .274/.387/.457 slash line lifetime bodes well, and with 11 stolen bases on the season, he can swipe the odd bag for a team, too.