Ticket prices soaring for Blue Jays' sold-out series against Ohtani, Angels

If there was ever any doubt that Shohei Ohtani was the hottest attraction in baseball right now, Toronto Blue Jays fans are seemingly putting that rumour to bed.

With the Los Angeles Angels set to visit the Rogers Centre this upcoming Friday through Sunday, Blue Jays fans have already snapped up all the available tickets for the weekend series.

All three games are already sold out on Ticketmaster, with the cheapest resale tickets on Stubhub currently selling at $176 Canadian for a pair for Friday night’s contest.

Ohtani himself is set to pitch on Friday night, while he’s expected to bat as the designated hitter in the other two games in the series.

For fans unable to make the Friday Night game, it’ll be one of the Jays’ few contests this season carried on Apple TV+, as opposed to their regular broadcasts on Sportsnet for the vast majority of their home and road games.

Ohtani has a .305 batting average with 112 hits, 36 homers, 77 RBIs, and 75 runs scored in 97 games this season. Ohtani has a shot at chasing the American League home run record, set last season by Aaron Judge with his 62 bombs.

On the mound, Ohtani’s got a record of 8-5 while racking up a 3.71 ERA across 111.2 innings pitched in 19 starts this season.

But while his best MLB season yet, there’s an added intrigue for Ohtani, who could be on the move ahead of the August 1 MLB trade deadline. A free agent this offseason, Ohtani is widely expected to leave the Angels, who have yet to qualify for the postseason during his six seasons with the team.

The Angels are currently four games out of the final Wild Card spot in the American League with a 51-49 record, occupied by the Blue Jays with a 55-45 record.