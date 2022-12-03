The 19 most popular gender-neutral baby names from last year

Unless we do a lot of paperwork to change them, our names are for life. That’s part of why gender-neutral baby names are becoming more and more popular.

There are a ton of reasons why parents might decide to go with a genderless name for their child.

First, it lets you pick a name in advance before finding out the gender of the baby.

But more importantly, the way we view gender is changing, and raising a child with a gender-neutral name could be an asset for them as they grow up and learn more about who they are.

Stacker analyzed data from the American Social Security Administration’s list of popular baby names in 2021 and ranked the names that appeared on both the “girls” and “boys” lists.

Here are the most popular gender-neutral baby names you’ll likely see at kindergarten in about six years: