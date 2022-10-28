"We have grown apart": Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finalize divorce

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has announced his divorce from Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” the NFL player shared on his Instagram story on Friday. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together.”

Rumours about the couple’s marriage being rocky and nearing its end had been ongoing for weeks. Brady said the two decided to legally end the relationship “after much consideration.”

A few minutes after Brady’s post, Bündchen also posted to her IG story, confirming the divorce.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen tied the knot in 2009 after a few years of dating. The two had reportedly met on a blind date arranged by their friends.

The couple has two children together — a 13-year-old son and a 10-year-old daughter — who will “continue to be the centre of [their] world in every way” through co-parenting.

In his Instagram story, Brady admitted the decision was painful but that the two former spouses will continue to wish only the best for each other. Bündchen echoed the sentiment and said that though the two had “grown apart,” she was blessed to spend the time she did with Brady.

Both celebrities also requested privacy and respect as they navigate the divorce in the weeks to come.