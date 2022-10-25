James Corden takes dad's advice to address Balthazar controversy on air (VIDEO)

If you’re sick and tired of reading about British comedian James Corden being rude at restaurants, this might be the last update you’ll see for a while.

The 44-year-old addressed everything that went down in the last couple of weeks on his talk show last night.

Corden was banned from Balthazar, a French brasserie in New York City, for being “the most abusive customer” in the restaurant’s 25-year history.

Balthazar owner and restaurateur Keith McNally announced that he was banning Corden from the establishment, along with two detailed stories about his misbehaviour at the restaurant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keith McNally (@keithmcnallynyc)

Hours later, McNally shared on Instagram that Corden was unbanned. The actor, whom McNally had called “a tiny cretin of a man” in his original post, had called him on the phone and “apologized profusely.”

While the Balthazar situation may have ended amicably, many more stories about Corden’s terrible behaviour with wait staff began surfacing on the internet.

YouTube collective The Try Guys’ Becky Habersberger, who is married to founding member Keith Habersberger, also posted a TikTok talking candidly about seeing Corden throw a fit and yelling at a busboy outside an LA restaurant.

People were not buying his apology to McNally either, as a majority of them believed Corden should have expressed how sorry he was to the servers he offended.

“Whenever these sorts of moments come my way, I like to adopt, you know, quite a British attitude of ‘keep calm and carry on.’ Things are gonna get written about me,” he said on The Late Late Show with James Corden Monday. “‘Never complain, never explain’ is very much my motto.”

But things changed when Corden’s father told him that he did complain, and so, he might need to explain. This led to the host admitting he had made a mistake and apologizing once again, on air.

“Because I didn’t shout or scream, like I didn’t get up out of my seat, I didn’t call anyone names or use derogatory language, I’ve been walking around thinking that I hadn’t done anything wrong,” he said. “But the truth is, like, I have. I made a rude, rude comment.”

It is, indeed, strange that the Cats actor only seemed to apologize for one comment. When his wife’s meal arrived and contained egg white — something she’s seriously allergic to — Corden returned the food and sarcastically told the restaurant staff that he could have cooked it himself.

“It was an unnecessary comment. It was ungracious to the server,” he said, adding that he will be apologizing to the wait staff on his next visit to Balthazar.

Earlier this week, Corden also made headlines for repeatedly trying to dismiss discussion about the event in an interview with The New York Times, and pretending it was not a big deal.

So, was it just a bad day that led to the comedian berating servers? Or is James Corden actually kind of horrible?

Only time will tell.