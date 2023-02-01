Tom Brady announces retirement “for good” this time

Tom Brady is calling it quits. Again.

The legendary, longtime NFL quarterback announced his retirement after 23 seasons in the NFL in a video posted to Twitter on Wednesday.

“Good morning guys. I’ll get to the point right away,” the 45-year-old started. “I’m retiring for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first. It won’t be long-winded.

“You only get one super-emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year.”

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl champion and three-time league MVP who leaves the game as the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards (89,214) and touchdown passes (649). He’s also first in wins (251), pro bowls (15), Super Bowl MVP awards (5), completions (7,753), and passing attempts (12,050).

He also holds postseason records for games started (48), wins (35), Super Bowl appearances (10), Super Bowl wins, completions (1,200), passing yards (13,400), passing touchdowns (88), and game-winning drives (14).

.@TomBrady in his final season at 45 years old: – Set the NFL single-season records with 490 completions and 733 pass attempts

– 4,694 pass yards (3rd in the NFL)

– 25 touchdowns pic.twitter.com/0vp3jTuYfT — NFL (@NFL) February 1, 2023

Brady, who was initially picked in the sixth round (No. 199) of the 2000 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots, had 4,694 passing yards — third most in the NFL — in his final season in the league.

He thanked family, friends, teammates, and competitors in his announcement video.

“Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream,” Brady said in the 53-second clip. “I wouldn’t change a thing.”

It’s the second time Brady has announced his retirement.

He temporarily slid off the field last February before deciding six weeks later to play one more season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his third year with the team.

It was announced last year that Brady, who finalized his divorce from model Gisele Bündchen in the fall, would join Fox Sports as a television analyst in a 10-year, $375 million deal when he retired.