Horvat says Canucks tenure was beyond his "wildest dreams" in goodbye post

Bo Horvat is making it clear today that after nine years, the Vancouver Canucks captain is not only saying goodbye to the team but to a city that “felt like home.”

Horvat was traded yesterday to the New York Islanders in exchange for forwards Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Räty, and a 2023 protected first-round draft pick.

Horvat had 201 goals and 219 assists in 621 games for the Canucks in his career, and has been the team’s captain since 2019 until the time of the trade.

On Tuesday, he shared an emotional letter addressing the “Canucks family” on behalf of himself and his wife and kids.

“The past 24 hours have been filled with an overwhelming number of memories from inside and outside the rink,” Horvat’s letter reads.

“I remember meeting Daniel and Henrik that first year – through them, you could immediately feel the history, and the connection the team had with the fans and community …the respect everyone had for what it meant ‘to be a Canuck’… I was only 19, but knew I was a part of a special place in the hockey world. I remember being determined to work hard, keep gelling better, and always bring my best effort.”

The team’s first-round selection at ninth overall in the 2013 draft. Horvat appeared that he’d be following in in the footsteps of the Sedins as players spending their entire career in Vancouver.

He later took over as captain after Henrik (and Daniel) Sedin’s retirement a year prior.

“To have been your Captain, was a tremendous honour for us was beyond the wildest dreams of that 19-year-old who just wanted to fit in and cam your respect one game at a time …the city of Vancouver and Canucks fans will always have a special place In our hearts,” he added in his post.

During his first media briefing as part of his new team, Horvat said he thought he was “going to be a Canuck for life.”

The Canucks are visiting UBS Arena in Long Island on Thursday, February 9, for a matchup against the Islanders, marking the first time he’ll see his old teammates again.