Unauthorized prescription drugs seized from Metro Vancouver store

Health Canada has seized several health products from a Metro Vancouver store because they contain unauthorized drugs and may pose serious health risks.

Several items, including an acne gel, an antibiotic cream, eye drops, and eyewashes, were seized from Tokyo Beauty inside Burnaby’s Metropolis at Metrotown mall.

Health Canada said this is the third time it has recovered unauthorized products from stores run by this owner — a Burnaby Tokyo Beauty was raided in March 2021 and February 2019.

The products contain prescription drugs, which Health Canada noted should only be taken under the advice and supervision of a healthcare professional.

They’re also labelled in Japanese characters, meaning that some people may not understand information regarding their ingredients, usage, dosage, and side effects.

“Selling unauthorized drugs is illegal in Canada,” the federal health authority said.

“Unauthorized drugs have not been approved by Health Canada which means that they have not been assessed for safety, effectiveness, and quality and may pose serious health risks.”

Consumers are advised to stop using the products, and to consult a health care professional with any concerns.