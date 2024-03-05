When you live on an island, it never really crosses your mind that you could just, well, buy an island. It seems like a Gatsby-esque dream to be able to do that. But, if dreaming about buying a house is a distant dream in BC, you might as well dream bigger.

The price for this island near Tofino is even lower than a house in Victoria. With the challenge of summer bookings, why not take the opportunity to secure an entire island instead?

Sheltered in the confines of the Ucluelet Inlet, away from the famous southeast storms during the winter, Clayoquot Island spans 12,197 square feet, and it is near enough to Ucluelet and Tofino to access amenities, but isolated enough for peace and quiet. Zoning permits the construction of a single-family residence, with only cell service available — no other amenities.

Surrounded by the Pacific Ocean, with vistas of mountains, the listing says you may encounter an array of wildlife, including bald eagles, bears, sea lions, and occasional sightings of orca whales (!) throughout the year.

The island is $699,000, with a down payment of $139,800. Based on January data from RateHub, the average price of a home in the Greater Victoria region is $847,900.

Would you buy this island? Or would you spend your cash on a house in Victoria?