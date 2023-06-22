The timing for a new exhibit at Science World is being questioned as the world waits to hear if the missing people onboard a submersible off the coast of Canada are found alive.

On Friday, the major immersive exhibition James Cameron – CHALLENGING THE DEEP is set to open in Vancouver after months of planning.

“CHALLENGING THE DEEP takes visitors to the depths of our oceans through the lens of [director James] Cameron’s underwater cameras and his other incredible technological innovations that have enabled us to see the least known places on earth,” a description of the exhibit reads in part.

Cameron hardly needs an introduction. As the director of Titanic, his reputation is worldwide; however, the exhibit takes a deeper look at some of his lesser-known impacts not just on rekindling fascination with this tragic story but also on science.

However, in recent days the search for the Titanic tour submersible has gotten worldwide attention, with ominous updates from officials over the depreciating hours of oxygen those onboard the vessel has left since it disappeared Sunday.

The group, which comprises scientists, tourists, and billionaires alike, was trying to reach the shipwreck when the vessel lost contact.

The president and CEO of Science World, Tracy Redies, says they are aware of the concern and media events have been cancelled; however, the exhibit will open as planned.

“Our hearts are with the families of those on the OceanGate submersible that is unable to be located at this time. We are thankful for all the efforts being put in by rescue committees,” a statement to Daily Hive from Redies reads in part.

“While this specific expedition is not connected to James Cameron, this exhibition does cover Cameron’s deep-sea exploration. James Cameron – CHALLENGING THE DEEP exhibition will still open on Friday, June 23 as planned; however, we are cancelling our media events this week out of respect for all those involved and the sensitivity of the evolving situation,” Redies said.

The situation has become more and more dire over each passing moment.

While there has been some hope after a Canadian military surveillance aircraft detected underwater noises, so far, there has been no concrete sign of the vessel. The area being searched is twice the size of the state of Connecticut and is approximately 2,000 miles deep.

The missing vessel, called the Titan, is owned by an Everett, Washington-based company called OceanGate.

The Titan can travel at speeds of up to three knots and reach depths of up to 4,000 meters (13,123 feet), and tickets to do so cost about US$250,000 per person.

Among those who are missing include French Navy diver and Titanic expert Paul-Henry Nargeolet, 77, who is considered to have visited the shipwreck more often than any other person.

Nargeolet has worked with film director James Cameron and appeared alongside him during a documentary following the blockbuster success of Cameron’s film. The documentary in which they both speak about exploring the shipwreck is called Titanic: The Final Word with James Cameron.

Nargeolet’s work and more than 35-year history of exploring the ship were among the reasons behind Cameron’s obsession with seeing the shipwreck firsthand; however, it’s unclear if his work is featured prominently in the exhibit.

However, a lecture series in the US connected to the exhibit did recently include an employee of the OceanGate Foundation, Dr. Steve Ross, whose CEO, Stockton Rush, is among those onboard the missing sub.

The others still missing are British businessman Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his son Suleman, 19. The father and son had spent a month in Canada before boarding the sub.

British adventurer and billionaire Hamish Harding, 58, is the fifth person on board.