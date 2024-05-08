It’s no secret that discovering your dream home involves more than just the home itself — it’s about finding the perfect neighbourhood too. If you’re searching for something truly unique with a strong sense of community, you’ll find it at Timber House.

Situated in the Queensborough neighbourhood of New Westminster, on the shores of the Fraser River, Timber House offers a collection of modern, design-forward, one- to four-bed condos, city homes, and lofts. Homes are move-in ready, which isn’t always common in today’s real estate world.

The homes here have been built to last using cross-laminated timber (CLT), an innovative and sustainable building material with a large range of benefits for both homeowners and the environment.

To gauge what makes this new development so special, we spoke to buyers J&S who recently purchased a one-bed, one-bath top-floor home, about what drew them to Timber House, why they love living in their new home, and their advice for potential buyers.

The “wow factor”

J&S had been searching for a home in Lower Mainland for three years before they came across Timber House. In terms of the buying process, the two say it was a quick and smooth one. They decided to book an appointment and, once they stepped inside, it was love at first sight!

“We were initially drawn to Timber House by its distinctive architecture, innovative construction methods, and overall design, which stands out from anything else we had seen,” J&S tell Daily Hive.

“There was a ‘wow’ factor the first time we stepped inside the unit. The exposed timber walls and ceiling put a huge smile on our faces!”

Cozy, warm interiors

Interiors at Timber House feature wide-open spaces and large windows, making for brighter, airier homes. Sleek kitchens include lazy susans, premium appliance packages, and beautiful quartz countertops.

When it comes to their living space, the things J&S loves most are the exposed CLT walls and ceilings because of the vibe they create.

“The exposed timber imparts a warm and cozy ambiance to the rooms,” they say. “We also admire the kitchen’s design, colour scheme, and ample storage space it provides.”

An unmatched sense of community

Timber House offers an array of incredible amenities designed to foster a sense of community. From a well-equipped gym to a convenient dog-wash station and a lush, green courtyard nestled at the heart of the building, residents are provided with spaces to not only enhance their lifestyle, but also create meaningful connections.

The courtyard includes a barbeque area, a children’s play area, and plenty of communal seating. Despite having moved in only recently, J&S say they have already hit it off with many of their friendly neighbours and anticipate having “a strong sense of community”.

What’s more, the surrounding neighbourhood of Port Royal exudes a quiet, friendly atmosphere. Nearby, you’ll find walking and hiking trails, cafes and restaurants, grocers, shopping destinations, schools, and childcare centres. There is also ample public transport with easy connectivity to downtown Vancouver, Burnaby, Richmond, Surrey, and more.

Overall, J&S describe the area as a welcoming place. “We have come to enjoy exploring this new area of the city and eagerly anticipate returning home after work each day.”

Advice for potential buyers

Searching for the perfect property isn’t always easy. That’s why J&S took their time to really find something that matched their lifestyle — and it paid off when they found Timber House. Their advice?

“Don’t feel rushed by the market; make sure you understand what you are buying and that it is the right place for your needs,” they say. “We would recommend Timber House to potential buyers who are seeking a distinctive property with thoughtful design elements. For those looking for something different, Timber House delivers.”

Visit timberhousebyaragon.ca to learn more about Timber House or click here to book a private appointment.