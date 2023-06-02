5 reasons you'll want to live in a mass-timber home

When you’re looking to buy a home, you want to make sure that you find one that’s designed and built to last. While most of us are familiar with materials like concrete and steel, innovations in building technology are opening up new possibilities in home construction.

One product that promises to change the way we build new homes is cross-laminated timber (CLT).

CLT panels are created when multiple layers of wood are stacked and glued with their grains in an alternating 90-degree orientation, creating slabs with a better strength-to-weight ratio than traditional building materials. And, building with CLT brings a range of benefits — for homeowners and the environment.

Joining the already vibrant community of Port Royal Village in New Westminster, Timber House by Aragon Developments is an innovative collection of one- to four-bedroom condos, lofts, and townhomes built using CLT panels.

These homes are the first of their kind in North America, so we’re taking a look at the top five reasons homeowners should embrace CLT.

More sustainable, less wasteful homes

Not only are CLT panels lighter and more energy-efficient to make, move, and assemble than traditional building materials, but they also help sequester carbon. In fact, each cubic meter of CLT sequesters one tonne of carbon, making it an environmentally friendly option for building your home.

Timber House is built using 2,842 cubic meters of CLT, which helps to remove 2,842 tonnes of carbon from the environment. To put that in perspective, that’s the equivalent of removing 617 cars from the road for a year, or planting 129,277 trees and growing them for a year.

And, the wood used for the Timber House CLT panels is locally and sustainably sourced in Castlegar, BC, helping to preserve the biodiversity and cultural heritage of the forest for generations to come.

Pre-cut, pre-planned precision

CLT panels are custom-made for each project. This meticulous pre-fabrication happens in a state-of-the-art facility where each piece is beautiful, one-of-a-kind, and carefully made for quick assembly on-site.

Because every hole in each panel is predrilled, the pieces fit together like a puzzle. This allows for faster construction and also reduces or eliminates any material waste, which is a win for the environment.

The panels at Timber House are manufactured by Kalesnikoff, one of North America’s most advanced timber facilities. And, they’re located right in our backyard in British Columbia, keeping more of the production process closer to home.

A naturally strong, resilient material

Because of its grain, a single piece of wood is both strong and naturally flexible. Cross-

laminated timber panels consist of multiple pieces of wood being glued together with their grains running perpendicular to each other.

Once CLT panels are laminated under pressure, they’re stable, durable, and one of the most seismically sound building materials available. This makes CLT one of the safest building materials available on the market today.

Lighter, brighter and more open living spaces

Innovative techniques and precision-cut CLT panels open up your home, giving you more space and more natural light. Because these panels are large and strong, builders don’t need to use as many structural pillars.

The result is larger spans and more uninterrupted space. The homes at Timber House take open-concept design to a new level. With large, airy rooms and windows on both ends, these spaces are spacious, bright — and flooded with natural light.

Celebrating wood, embracing biophilia

When homes are built with concrete, steel, and traditional wood products, the structure needs to be covered with drywall and other finishing materials. But, building with CLT offers the chance to expose and celebrate the natural beauty of wood.

Because Timber House is built with higher-grade CLT made with spruce, pine, and fir

wood, Aragon was able to reveal these incredible panels to create a naturally beautiful design.

Exposing natural materials like wood in your home embraces the trend of biophilic design, connecting your living space with the surrounding environment—and infusing interiors with a warm, welcoming feel.

