Tim Hortons recently dropped a hot line of pumpkin spice goodies across Canada, and it looks like there’s even more news from the massive coffee chain.

The restaurant chain just launched its brand-new TimShop.ca. The online store is selling never-before-seen, limited-edition items like nostalgic vintage-inspired sweatshirts and T-shirts.

Sweaters, T-shirts, joggers, and more will all be available in three unique clothing categories: Always Tims, Always Fun, and Always Fresh. Some of the specific items include a mesh-back hat, an old-school lunchbox, a bright pink and electric blue crew neck, and a Double Double-inspired loungewear.

“There are so many Canadians from coast to coast to coast who have told us they would love to see more apparel from us that celebrate the nostalgic look of Tim Hortons and a more modern reflection of the brand today,” said Markus Sturm, senior vice president of consumer goods, digital and loyalty at Tim Hortons, in a press release.

“We’re really excited to be launching TimShop.ca as a new destination to give Canadians more access to new apparel and products that we know they’ll love.”

In addition to all of the new exclusive apparel, TimShop.ca will also be offering a variety of popular Tims at Home products like Fine Grind Coffee, Espresso Capsules, and single-serve K-Cup Pods.

There’s more to come as well, like limited-edition National Coffee Day merch, so stay tuned for that.

For a limited time, registered Tims Rewards members can earn 10 Tims Rewards Points for every $1 spent on eligible purchases made on TimShop.ca.