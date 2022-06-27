Tim Hortons just announced its exciting new Summer Road Trip Merchandise Collection.

Just in time for the long weekend, the iconic Canadian coffee chain will be selling three limited-edition and collectible items perfectly suited for summer.

Customers can purchase these different items from the Summer Road Trip Merchandise Collection at participating Tims restaurants starting this week.

Like the Timbiebs merch, these might sell out fast, so get your hands on them quickly.

The massive coffee chain recently launched two new Loaded Bowls to its menu as well, making even more reason to stop in.

“With summer officially here and the Canada Day long weekend approaching, we can’t wait for our guests to celebrate the season with Tims and our new limited-edition merch collection,” said Markus Sturm, senior vice president of consumer goods, digital and loyalty, in a press release.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim Hortons (@timhortons)

You can get your hands on these three merch items at Tim Hortons starting Wednesday, June 29.

Timbits Pool Float

Is floating on the lake or down the river one of your favourite summer activities? Now you can do it in an inflatable, floating version of the iconic Tim Hortons Timbits box.

Relax on this thing that’s over five feet long, with plenty of room to bring along some new Timbiebs merch if you feel like it.

Price: $29.99

Tims Beach Towel

This beach towel has the iconic Tim Hortons logo splashed across it in red and white, inside a maple leaf which makes it look very similar to the Canadian flag.

Price: $24.99

Ceramic Camper Mugs

Ceramic camper mugs are a popular choice when at the beach, sitting by the fire, or sipping coffee at the cabin.

Enjoy Canada’s favourite drip coffee in the limited-edition mugs in red and white.

Price: $10.99