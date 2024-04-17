Some Tim Hortons customers were left shocked and disappointed after learning that a boat they thought they won playing Roll Up the Rim was an error and they wouldn’t receive the flashy prize after all.

Many Roll Up the Rim contestants have been sharing details about the ordeal on social media.

They all received a “Roll Up the Rim Recap” email that detailed how many rolls they earned during the contest period and how many points they earned.

They also got a summary of what they won from this year’s Roll Up the Rim, like free donuts or coffee.

But the email also notified many folks that they had won a 2024 Tracker Targa 18 WT Boat and Trailer. According to the Tracker website, the boat sells for nearly US$40,000, or C$55,000.

One customer explained her and her husband’s excitement when seeing they had won the boat.

“Well did anyone else get all excited today!! As you got your rewards roll up the rim email from Tim Hortons. Telling you all the prizes you won, then congratulating you on your newest win!! Let’s just say my hubby and I were pretty excited to get this email,” she wrote.

She went on to add that she even went to her local Tim Hortons to make sure the email wasn’t a scam and spent hours on a call with customer service to try to claim her prize until she received a follow-up message from Tim Hortons telling her to “disregard the content” of the previous email.

A Daily Hive reader whose father was also sent the erroneous boat email shared the full email response he got from Tim Hortons.

The message tells customers that “technical errors may have resulted in incorrect information about rolls or prizes being included in your Roll Up to Win recap email.”

“Unfortunately some prizes that you did not win may have been included in the email you received. If this was the case, today’s email does not mean that you won those prizes,” states the message.

Tim Hortons clarified that any prizes won in the contest “would have been revealed instantly” when customers played Roll Up the Rim, “and any large value prizes would have had a further verification process.”

Another person who got the same email wrote on Facebook that they were done with the “Tim Hortons Roll Up the Rim Deceit.”

“It’s beyond ridiculous,” they added.

Others took to Reddit to find answers.

“Is this a scam? Or did I really win the boat?” asked one person.

“According to r/TimHortons, this email was sent to a lot of people. Gonna be a media mess. Enjoy your 3 free coffees for the inconvenience,” someone replied.

Comment

byu/Raspberrrymoth from discussion

inEdmonton

In an email statement to Daily Hive, a Tim Hortons representative said the Roll Up the Rim recap email was sent “with the best intentions of giving our guests a fun overview of their 2024 play history.”

“Unfortunately there was a human error that resulted in some guests receiving some incorrect information in their recap message.”

This year’s Roll Up the Rim contest ran from March 4 to 31 and allowed contestants to win hundreds of electronics, gift cards, Parks Canada Discovery Passes, Tims rewards points and millions of Tims coffee and food prizes.

Other prizes offered throughout the contest included 10 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro S All-Wheel Drive, 30 six-night vacations at any Hilton hotel, five Princess Cruises promotional cards, and the (now infamous) 2024 Tracker Targa 18 WT Boat and Trailer.

With files from Charlie Hart