Tim Hortons launches first-ever reusable takeout containers in Ontario

Tim Hortons is introducing a new one-of-a-kind reusable packaging for those meals on the go.

Tupperware, in partnership with TerraCycle’s zero-waste platform Loop, worked together to design and produce a reusable container for Tim Hortons, who has worked with Loop in the past with reusable cups and packaging.

"We are excited to bring Loop's brand partners, like Tim Hortons, the opportunity to access and leverage our rich heritage in reusability to help bring more consumers into the fold on what it means to reduce their single-use footprint," said Hector Lezama, president of Commercial Business Expansion at Tupperware. "This partnership aligns to our purpose to nurture a better future every day by bringing to life sustainable options in the quick service industry. We look forward to seeing how this pilot program performs."

Back in October 2020, Tim Hortons introduced reusable containers and cups that you can also return. Once they were returned, they would then be professionally cleaned and sanitized by Loop.

A deposit was required in order to use the reusable items, and once customers were done, they were returned to a participating Tim Hortons location and their money was returned.