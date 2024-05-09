Canadians react to Conservative MP calling Tim Hortons paper coffee lids "woke"

A Canadian Member of Parliament is rallying against Tim Hortons’ use of paper lids instead of plastic ones on its coffee cups.

Lianne Rood, MP for Lambton-Kent-Middlesex, shared a video on X calling out the coffee chain.

“Well, Canada, this is the last straw— I mean lid,” begins Rood. “Really, Tim Hortons? Paper lids that disintegrate in your mouth? Come on!”

Tim’s used to be for the little guy who wanted a quick coffee and a bite. Now they’re making pizzas and crappy paper lids. I’m done with Tim Hortons until they stop trying to push these woke paper lids that dissolve in your mouth. pic.twitter.com/GWbTNfagIP — Lianne Rood (@Lianne_Rood) May 9, 2024

“This is just another example of something trying to help the environment when it’s actually going to have the opposite effect. If we have a plastic lid, at least it’s recyclable. But this disintegrating in your mouth as you’re trying to drink your coffee? No thanks,” the displeased MP says, pointing at her lipstick-stained Timmies cup.

“I don’t know about you, but until Tim Hortons gets rid of this paper lid, I’m done with Tim Hortons,” she concludes.

When this article was published, the post had nearly 700 reposts.

Earlier this year, Tim Hortons announced that it was looking into more sustainable solutions and reducing single-use items like plastic straws and cutlery. A 12-week trial using fibre lids began just after mid-February across its locations in Prince Edward Island.

“The fibre lids being tested have the design and functionality of Tims’ iconic hot beverage lids but are plastic-free and made with plant-based materials,” a release reads.

It’s unclear why an Ontario MP was concerned with this trial.

In a follow-up post, Rood doubled down, calling the lids “yet another example of the failed NDP-Liberal plastics ban that will do nothing to help the environment.”

Rood’s takes were not met with much agreement or enthusiasm, with some noting her video’s oddly high production quality.

One nice thing I will say about this ad is I like the colour grade—the conservatives should get Wes Anderson’s guy to do more of their ads. https://t.co/tJKSyzoaE0 — Dan Seljak (@anotherglassbox) May 9, 2024

Did taxpayers pay for this promotional video that has nothing to do with her work as an MP? https://t.co/g3PUMQHS3a — Haruun Ali 🍉 (@HaruunYEG) May 9, 2024

Your party is more than welcome to have a climate change policy. No one is stopping you. — toni (@tonih_78) May 9, 2024

One person said the video felt like “a cutaway gag” from Parks and Recreation.

Hate to say this, but this feels like a cutaway gag from Parks & Rec. An entire ad spot complaining about a coffee cup lid? Hilarious. She can not be serious. Blocked. https://t.co/WuWgTt9sRX — Nick Dauphin (@nick__dauphin) May 9, 2024

Some commenters wondered if Rood knew what the term “woke” meant.

do you even know what woke means? — 💪✝️🤳 Jesus Needs a Minute (@e_p82) May 9, 2024

Lianne out there proving my contention that people who use the word ‘woke’ unironically are deeply unserious people who prefer rage or substance. https://t.co/osj8eI8dNR — Peter Schamerhorn (@RandChange) May 9, 2024

And many questioned her priorities.

“People in Canada can barely afford groceries, rent, medicine, and Conservative MPs are whining about lids from takeout coffee cups not being plastic,” said Joy Henderson.

Is this for real???? People in Canada can barely afford groceries, rent, medicine and Conservative MPs are whining about lids from take out coffee cups not being plastic. https://t.co/gTyIZ9Zto6 — Joy Henderson (@Joyhenderson78) May 9, 2024

“We’re paying Lianne Rood $203,100 annually, and she can’t buy a portable coffee cup?” one X user said, suggesting that someone should start a GoFundMe for Rood to hire an accountant so she can manage her money better.

We’re paying Lianne Rood $203,100 annually and she can’t buy a portable coffee cup? Someone start a gofundme so she can hire an accountant to help her manage money. — IConcurWithDavidEby (@aimlessmagneto) May 9, 2024

Liberal commentator Supriya Dwivedi brought up Rood’s stance on reproductive rights.

“When you care more about ‘woke paper lids’ than you do about a woman’s right to choose,” she posted with a screenshot showing Rood’s pro-life position.

when you care more about “woke paper lids” than you do about a woman’s right to choose https://t.co/2bFxW2iTec pic.twitter.com/jycAiUttgn — Supriya Dwivedi (@supriyadwivedi) May 9, 2024

“There are far more pressing issues that deserve our attention,” noted PEI-based journalist Andrew Chisholm.

No matter where you stand politically, surely we can agree that an MP calling out a coffee chain over compostable lids is a bizarre use of time. 🤔 There are far more pressing issues that deserve our attention. This is just weird. https://t.co/yZPbCxvVLa — Andrew Chisholm (@AndrewChtown) May 9, 2024

One thing is clear: Canadians are hilarious, whether they call coffee cup lids “woke” or blast someone for doing so.