Canada’s own Justin Bieber and supermodel wife Hailey Bieber have announced that they’re pregnant through a photoshoot.

The couple shared a video of them renewing their vows in a field and photos of Justin photographing a visibly pregnant Hailey, posing fashionably in a lacy white ensemble with sunglasses on.

Messages of love and support from fans and friends flooded the celebrities’ comments.

Justin and Hailey got engaged in the summer of 2018 and married later that year.

Thursday afternoon’s announcement led to everyone making the same joke referencing a top JB hit from 2010 that had a chokehold on his fans for years.

No points for guessing which song.

and years later justin bieber will be releasing another baby pic.twitter.com/2vlV8TRhvo — ًcairo (@biebervvhore) May 9, 2024

Justin Bieber becoming a father is crazy, just years ago this was the Baby he had…. pic.twitter.com/x8wu1v9c1H — popculture (@notgwendalupe) May 9, 2024

Longtime Beliebers are commenting on the music video for “Baby” on YouTube, which was filmed when Justin was only 15 or 16 years old.

“Bieber Baby fever” has taken them by storm.

Fans of the couple were shocked by the news. No expected due date has been shared yet.

me expecting justin bieber’s insta story to be another post about the maple leafs but it was a freakin pregnancy announcement pic.twitter.com/XxL79ftWCW — ItsGeorgie⁷ (@biebtanworld) May 9, 2024

But they’re incredibly excited for Baby Bieber.

“I will protect, defend, and fight the world for this baby. Baby Bieber, we got your back,” one loyalist wrote on X.

i will protect, defend, and fight the world for this baby. baby bieber, we got ur back🤍 pic.twitter.com/KTcB8KFolN — suhani⁷ (@S0P3WRLD) May 9, 2024

Some people noticed the music playing in the background of the pregnancy shoot video. Justin can be heard singing a few words at the end of the clip, and fans theorize that this could be a new, yet-to-be-released song about his child.

At the very end of this clip he starts singing we’re getting not only baby bieber but also Justin Bieber’s first songs about his child omfg😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/BR4vTVBnfQ — ☀️ (@purplbase) May 9, 2024

Justin’s mother, Pattie Malette, also posted a video on Instagram showing how excited she is.

“BABY BIEBER IS ON THE WAY!! I’m gonna be a GRANDMA!!” she captioned it, congratulating the couple. “My heart is so full. What an exciting new adventure. Love you so much!”

“Justin and Hailey, you are going to be the best parents ever, and I am so excited! Oh, my goodness. Praise god,” she concluded.

Are you pumped to see Baby Bieber?