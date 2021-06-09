Tim Hortons just launched brand new donuts across Canada

Tim Hortons has added new donuts to its pastry menu, and they are a game changer when it comes to cream-filled donuts.

Introducing Tim’s newest creations: the Filled Ring Dream donuts. The available flavours are Strawberry Shortcake and Vanilla Cream Puff.

They’re not like the traditional Boston Cream donut. They’re ring-shaped!

The Strawberry Shortcake is filled with both strawberry and vanilla filling, dipped in strawberry fondant, and sprinkled with strawberry cookie bark.

The Vanilla Cream Puff Filled Ring Dream Donut has a vanilla filling and is topped with chocolate syrup drizzle and a touch of white donut sugar.

“The new Filled Ring Dream Donuts represent another step in our back-to-basics strategy of focusing on how we can up our game when it comes to our core menu and the food and beverages that our guests already love,” Tallis Voakes, the new Director of Culinary Innovation at Tim Hortons, said in a press release.

“These two new Filled Ring Dream Donuts are serious contenders to be named Canada’s favourite donut — you’ve got to try them both!”

Both flavours are available at participating locations and can also be ordered online for delivery.