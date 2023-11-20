From yuzu lemon donuts to crème brulée cheesecake, the menu at the first Tim Hortons in Singapore has us matcha-green with envy.

The first-ever Singaporean location opened on November 17 at VivoCity Mall, reports InsideRetail. As expected, there were massive lines as people were eager to try menu classics like Timbits and the Boston cream donut.

Braving massive lines for a double-double certainly doesn’t sound appealing, but we might reconsider when it comes to menu items exclusive to Tim Hortons’ Singapore location.

First up is the yuzu lemon donut with a dusting of powdered sugar. The sooner this comes to Canada, the better. And we wouldn’t say no to the crème brulée cheesecake either.

When it comes to the savoury section of the menu, it looks like the sourdough melts are a solid choice.

#timhortons #timhortonssg ♬ original sound – Aiken Chia @aikenchia Canada’s No.1 Coffee House is finally here in Singapore at VivoCity! They are opening on 17th Nov and it really is no wonder why the maple leaf is so prominent because everything Maple were my favourite! Below is a list of everything I tried and loved and you can get it all at Tim Hortons VivoCity #01 -207! Maple Glazed Chicken Ham & Cheese Sourdough Melt Triple Cheese & Caramelised Onion Sourdough Melt Maple Cinnamon Latte Salted Caramel Macchiato Iced Capp® Boston Cream Donut, Strawberry Belgian White Chocolate Donut, Classic Glaze Donut, Belgian Dark Chocolate Donut, Maple Salted Caramel Donut Timbit® – Birthday Cake, Classic Glaze, Cinnamon Sugar #sgfoodie

Sandwich options include the gooey triple cheese and caramelized onion melt, truffle egg mayo cheese, truffle mushroom cheese, tuna Sriracha cheese tuna melt, maple-glazed chicken ham and cheese, and peso chicken mozzarella.

As for drinks, they’ve got the famous iced capp, but not as you know it.

For a country as hot as Singapore, it looks like they went all out with an entire iced capp menu that features a variety of flavours such as salted caramel macchiato, Belgian chocolate, matcha and French vanilla.

Other refreshing options include iced oolong tea, iced peach oolong, and iced matcha latte.

No, we’re not jealous. Not even a little bit.

If it’s any consolation, this season, Tim Hortons Canada has teamed up with Baileys for Baileys-flavoured non-alcoholic beverages and treats.

As Tim Hortons continues its global expansion, it hasn’t been without some hiccups.

Earlier this year, Tim Hortons opened its first location in Pakistan, drawing both crowds and controversy as people lined up for PKR550 (C$2.85) cappuccinos in a country where the minimum wage is PKR25,000 (C$130).