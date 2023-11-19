Health Canada recalling various brands of fruit due to salmonella risk

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is recalling several brands of fresh-cut fruit over the possible risk of salmonella.

According to the recall, the affected fruit was sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, and possibly other provinces and territories.

#CFIArecall: Various brands of Fresh Cut Fruit recalled due to Salmonella https://t.co/cAted2qEka — Canadian Food Inspection Agency (@InspectionCan) November 19, 2023

Recalled brands include Central Foods Co., Fresh Start Foods, GFS, Kitchen Essentials, and Ready-Set-Serve by Markon. Check here for a detailed list.

The Public Health Agency of Canada is currently investigating “an outbreak of human illness.”

So, what should you do if you believe you purchased the product?

“Do not consume, use, sell, serve or distribute recalled products,” reads the statement shared on the CFIA website Saturday.

People are being advised to either throw out the products or return it to the location where it was purchased.

If you believe you got sick due to a recalled product, make sure to contact your doctor.

“Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick,” warns the CFIA. “Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.”

Salmonella can be especially serious or even deadly for young children, pregnant women, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems.

The agency triggered the recall after test results and stated that it was “conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.”

In addition to recalling the products, it’s also working to ensure that the products are being pulled from store shelves.

You can learn more about these recalls on the CFIA’s recalls and safety alerts website and sign up to get all recall notices by following the CFIA.