Tim Hortons is offering $2 espresso drinks this month

Tim Hortons is revamping their espresso-based beverages, and you can get any size for $2 this month.

Earlier this year, the Canadian coffee chain introduced a new dark roast, and now they are updating their espresso game.

“We had an amazing relaunch of our Dark Roast coffee blend earlier this year, and we’ve been working on a similar process to reinvent our espresso beverages, based on guest feedback. Our new espresso features a richer, bolder flavour that we know our guests are going to love,” Kevin West, Vice President of Coffee Operations for Tim Hortons, said in a press release.

According to the press release, the new espresso beverages will be made with 100% ethically-sourced Arabica beans.

The promotion to try their new espresso beverages, any size for $2, runs until November 28. On November 29, Tim Hortons and Justin Bieber fans will be able to get their hands on Timbiebs.