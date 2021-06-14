Tim Hortons launches new line up of real fruit drinks

Tim Hortons has introduced a new lineup of drinks to its menu just in time for the hot summer months.

Tims Real Fruit Quenchers is the coffee chain’s newest creation of real fruit drinks. They’re available in three different flavours, Strawberry, Watermelon and Peach.

“We wanted to kick off the season by launching two new everyday drinks for guests who are looking to cool down with a refreshing beverage that tastes like summer,” Hope Bagozzi, Tim Hortons Chief Marketing Officer, said in a press release.

“The two new Real Fruit Quenchers are also part of our commitment to providing guests with menu items that are made without artificial colours or flavours, giving them a refreshing drink they can enjoy all summer long!”

The drinks are now available in all three flavours for $2.49 plus tax at participating restaurants across Canada.