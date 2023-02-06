A&W is bringing back its super cheap $1 coffee deal starting TODAY
We love coffee the way that Lorelai Gilmore loves coffee (if you know, you know), which is to say A LOT.
So some good news for us caffeine-obsessed folks: A&W is officially bringing back its $1 coffee deal, starting today.
This means you can grab any size cup of the fast-food chain’s organic fair-trade coffee for just $1 from now until March 5.
A&W’s super affordable brew “features a sweet, warming flavour, with complex aromas of caramel, chocolate and red fruit. Nuances of light floral, spice and nutty character combine to deliver a well-balanced coffee,” according to a release.
The offer is only for a limited time, though, so take advantage of those 1990’s era prices while you can.
The $1 coffee deal is offered at all A&W locations across the country.
In the immortal words of Lorelai Gilmore: “Coffee coffee coffee.”