One Canadian shared everything he ate at Tim Hortons in China, and the menu is nothing like the one at your local Timmy’s.

Content creator Clement is a well-known travel and food vlogger known on social media as the Ramen Guy and has 3.3 million followers on TikTok.

Previously, he rated everything he ate on a 12-hour Air Canada flight from Vancouver to Shanghai. This time, he’s checking out the food at another famous Canadian company.

“Tim Hortons China was the wildest experience of our China trip,” said Clement. “The menu was completely different and the dining experience was also completely different.

Introverts will no doubt love the fact that they don’t have to speak with a cashier to place their order. Instead, customers can order through Alipay’s Tim Hortons app.

But that’s not the only notable thing about Tim Hortons China.

“Chinese Tim Hortons food is actually quite wild,” said Clement. “There is avocado in the iced coffee. I thought this would taste strange, but for some crazy reason, it actually works.”

Next were the bagels, but these are not your regular bagels with cream cheese.

“These bagels are not like the Canadian bagels,” he says. “This one’s stuffed with Sichuan mala beef. Didn’t taste quite Chinese but it wasn’t a classic Canadian bagel either. My wife actually loved this bagel. I thought it was interesting.”

Next, Clement decided to try the bagel with soy sauce, chicken, and egg, but the vlogger wasn’t exactly sold on the flavours.

“I guess you can call it Canadian Chinese fusion food,” he said. “My wife actually loved this one as well, but for me, it was alright; it kind of perplexed me.”

While the chicken and egg bagel wasn’t a favourite, the next bagel was more memorable.

“This charcoal pistachio cream cheese bagel is next level,” raved Clement. “The cream cheese was kind of like pistachio ice cream but a more savoury version.”

And, of course, what’s a trip to a Timmy’s abroad without checking out the Timbits?

“The Timbits had very different flavours. My wife tried the hawthorn flavour, and I tried the black sesame. It tasted more like Starbucks cake pops, though.”

