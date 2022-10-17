Viral TikTok captures paddleboarding witches in Vancouver (VIDEO)

A spooky Halloween happening in Vancouver just got major attention thanks to a viral TikTok with more than 2.5 million views.

Popular creator Ben Kielesinski, @benkielesinski on TikTok, shared a video capturing exactly what it was like at the weird and witchy event.

With broomstick in hand, Kielesinski joined a coven of witches who had gathered in Kitsilano for a paddle.

The 2nd Annual Witchilano Paddle happened on Saturday, October 15, according to the Facebook event page. Participants were encouraged to wear their witch or warlock costume and wear mostly black for maximum spooky vibes.

If you were anywhere near the water on the weekend, it was hard to miss!

Would you join next year?