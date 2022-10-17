News

Viral TikTok captures paddleboarding witches in Vancouver (VIDEO)

Sarah Anderson
Oct 17 2022, 11:13 pm
benkielesinski/TikTok

A spooky Halloween happening in Vancouver just got major attention thanks to a viral TikTok with more than 2.5 million views.

Popular creator Ben Kielesinski, @benkielesinski on TikTok, shared a video capturing exactly what it was like at the weird and witchy event.

@benkielesinski

These are all the Witches and Wizards that didn’t get into Hogwarts #vancouver #halloween

♬ This Is Halloween – Hairy & Scary Creatures

With broomstick in hand, Kielesinski joined a coven of witches who had gathered in Kitsilano for a paddle.

The 2nd Annual Witchilano Paddle happened on Saturday, October 15, according to the Facebook event page. Participants were encouraged to wear their witch or warlock costume and wear mostly black for maximum spooky vibes.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jessie (@jessie_bull)


If you were anywhere near the water on the weekend, it was hard to miss!

Would you join next year?

