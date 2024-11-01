Ryan Reynolds gives nerdy reply to Canucks mascot's costume

Vancouver Canucks players weren’t the only ones that went all out for Halloween this year.

So did Fin, the Canucks’ mascot, who rocked a custom Deadpool costume at Wednesday’s game. Fin was dressed up as Ryan Reynolds’ character in the 2016 film, so the Canucks reached out to the Vancouver native to see what he thought of the Halloween costume.

Reynolds had a perfect nerdy response to the Marvel costume.

“The [Canucks] have won the Stan Lee Cup,” Reynolds said, followed by an acknowledgement of the cringe-worthiness of his quip.

The @Canucks have won the Stan Lee Cup. (Silence. Followed by a slight breeze. A cough can be heard in the distance. A hawk circles) — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 1, 2024

Reynolds also replied to the Canucks’ post on Instagram with, “I will never recover from this one.”

Along with Hugh Jackman, Reynolds co-stars in the Deadpool & Wolverine film released in the summer. The superhero film is based on Marvel Comics, first developed by comic book writer Stan Lee.