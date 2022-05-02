Win tickets to see Jurassic Quest dinosaur exhibit in Vancouver this month (CONTEST)
North America’s largest and most realistic dinosaur event is roaring into Vancouver this weekend.
Jurassic Quest, happening from May 13 to 15 at Vancouver Convention Centre, gives guests the opportunity to get up close with the giant reptiles in a variety of interactive ways.
Journey through the Cretaceous, Jurassic, and Triassic Periods before diving into the Canadian debut of the “Ancient Oceans” exhibit. There you will encounter the largest apex predator in the history of the world – a moving, life-size, 15-metre-long megalodon.
The whole family can enjoy dinosaur rides, a giant fossil dig, inflatable attractions, art activities, dino shows, and more. New for 2022 is the Triceratots soft play area for the littlest paleontologists.
And those ready for an interactive adventure can go on “The Quest,” an educational and entertaining way to experience the exhibit. Complete all of the challenges and collect a prize at the end.
Jurassic Quest is the only interactive dinosaur exhibit that has more true-to-life size dinos than any other touring event, and it will only be at Vancouver Convention Centre for one weekend only.
And to help you meet your favourite dinos, we’ve partnered with the organizers to give away an ultimate Jurassic Quest prize pack.
Prize
- Five (5) Adult tickets
- Five (5) Kids Unlimited Ride tickets
- Five (5) Tracker Quest Packs
Contest
To enter to win, do at least one of the following:
1. Follow @DailyHiveVancouver and @JurassicQuest on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have along with your handle. (1 entry each)
Contest entries will be accepted from the time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on May 9, 2022. One winner will be chosen at random and contacted through the platform used to enter.
Jurassic Quest Vancouver 2022
When: May 13 to 15, 2022
Time: 9 am to 8 pm on Friday and Saturday, and 9 am to 6 pm on Sunday
Where: Vancouver Convention Centre – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver
Tickets: Start at $27.50 for children and adults; $22 for seniors. Purchase online.
Community Partnership Content