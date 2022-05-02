North America’s largest and most realistic dinosaur event is roaring into Vancouver this weekend.

Jurassic Quest, happening from May 13 to 15 at Vancouver Convention Centre, gives guests the opportunity to get up close with the giant reptiles in a variety of interactive ways.

Journey through the Cretaceous, Jurassic, and Triassic Periods before diving into the Canadian debut of the “Ancient Oceans” exhibit. There you will encounter the largest apex predator in the history of the world – a moving, life-size, 15-metre-long megalodon.

You might also like: "Desi Coachella": Metro Vancouver’s huge South Asian block party returns this spring

Theatre Under The Stars announces lineup for 2022 summer season

Country legend Charlie Major to perform at StaThis Vancouver animal rescue has been saving bunnies for nearly 20 years (PHOTOS)mpede chuckwagon auction

The whole family can enjoy dinosaur rides, a giant fossil dig, inflatable attractions, art activities, dino shows, and more. New for 2022 is the Triceratots soft play area for the littlest paleontologists.

And those ready for an interactive adventure can go on “The Quest,” an educational and entertaining way to experience the exhibit. Complete all of the challenges and collect a prize at the end.

Jurassic Quest is the only interactive dinosaur exhibit that has more true-to-life size dinos than any other touring event, and it will only be at Vancouver Convention Centre for one weekend only.

And to help you meet your favourite dinos, we’ve partnered with the organizers to give away an ultimate Jurassic Quest prize pack.

Prize

Five (5) Adult tickets

Five (5) Kids Unlimited Ride tickets

Five (5) Tracker Quest Packs

Contest

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow @DailyHiveVancouver and @JurassicQuest on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have along with your handle. (1 entry each)

Contest entries will be accepted from the time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on May 9, 2022. One winner will be chosen at random and contacted through the platform used to enter.

Contest Guidelines

When: May 13 to 15, 2022

Time: 9 am to 8 pm on Friday and Saturday, and 9 am to 6 pm on Sunday

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Start at $27.50 for children and adults; $22 for seniors. Purchase online.