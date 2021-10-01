Tickets for Sunday's Canucks game not being sold to general public

Sunday’s preseason game will be first Vancouver Canucks game held at Rogers Arena with fans in attendance in 572 days.

Tickets, however, won’t be made available to the general public.

Due to the current provincial health order that limits capacity to 50%, all the tickets for Sunday’s game against the Winnipeg Jets have already spoken for by season ticket members — which includes half-season and quarter-season members.

“We can’t wait to finally welcome our season ticket members back on Sunday,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. “We have a young, exciting team and I know the players and coaches can’t wait to feel the energy in the building again. You can feel the excitement in our office as well. Our staff is buzzing as we prepare to welcome everyone back.”

A media release sent out by the Canucks on Friday afternoon confirmed that the game will only be attended by “season ticket members and their guests.” Fans 12 and older will need to provide proof of vaccination, accompanied with photo ID, to enter Rogers Arena. Face masks will need to be worn at all times, except when eating or drinking at your assigned seat.

The team says an announcement about single-game tickets for regular season games is expected next week. Don’t expect many regular season Canucks tickets to be available while capacity is limited to 50%.

The Canucks are of course hopeful that provincial restrictions on capacity limits for indoor sporting events will be eased before their home opener on October 26.

Last month, Dr. Bonnie Henry left the door open for that possibility, when all fans will need to show proof of full vaccination to attend games after October 24.

“I am hopeful that we’ll transition over the next few months,” Dr. Henry said on September 7. “And by October 24, if we get enough people to step up and get protected, and to be able to participate in these events, that we’ll be able to increase the numbers of people so that we will be somewhere near what we had envisioned in Step 4 of the restart.”

To date, 88% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 81.1% have received two doses. Still, BC health officials announced 714 new cases of COVID-19 in the province today, and 11 deaths.

Pre-game ceremony for Truth and Reconciliation

Sunday’s game will include a special pre-game ceremony to recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Representatives from the Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh Nations will be on hand to present a traditional land acknowledgement and official welcome. Rogers Arena will then hold a moment of silence in honour of the generations of children and families affected by Canada’s residential school system, the Canucks announced.

Prior to the singing of O Canada by Squamish Nation singer Michelle Bardech, drummers will perform the Coast Salish anthem.

New restricted bag policy

Fans should be aware of Rogers Arena’s new restricted bag policy that aligns with “updated NHL standards.”

The Canucks are encouraging fans not to bring bags to games, though you will be allowed to enter with a bag smaller than 12″ x 6″ x 3″ (the size of a small clutch purse). Exceptions will be made for fans with medical and childcare/diaper bags.

Tickets are now fully digital, and Rogers Arena is transitioning to become a cashless venue, with debit and credit cards being accepted, along with other major contactless payment methods.