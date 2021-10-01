BC health officials announce 714 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

BC health officials announced 714 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 187,694.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 6,317 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 328 individuals are currently hospitalized, 138 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases and total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:

Fraser Health: 274 new cases, 2,353 total active cases

Vancouver Coastal Health: 73 new cases, 889 total active cases

Interior Health: 205 new cases, 1,360 total active cases

Northern Health: 106 new cases, 1,043 total active cases

Island Health: 56 new cases, 614 total active cases

Outside of Canada: No new cases, 58 total active cases

There have been 11 new COVID-19-related deaths over the past 24 hours, for a total of 1,973 deaths in BC. This includes four deaths in Fraser Health, six in Interior Health, and one in Vancouver Coastal Health.

From September 23 to 29, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 71.3% of cases. From September 15 to 29, they accounted for 80.8% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (September 23 to 29) – Total 5,152

Not vaccinated: 3,311 (64.3%)

Partially vaccinated: N/A (7%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,482 (28.8%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (September 16 to 29) – Total 426

Not vaccinated: 302 (70.9%)

Partially vaccinated: 42 (9.9%)

Fully vaccinated: 82 (19.2%)

Past two weeks, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (September 16 to 29)

Not vaccinated: 44.4

Partially vaccinated: 17.7

Fully vaccinated: 1.9

To date, 88% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 81.1% have received their second dose.

178,980 people who tested positive have now recovered.