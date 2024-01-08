Ticket prices plummet for Canucks-Blackhawks game after Bedard injury

The price to see the Vancouver Canucks take on the Chicago Blackhawks on January 22 has taken a big hit. What was once one of the most coveted — and expensive — games of the year is now being treated like any other home game.

Prior to the season starting, the cheapest two tickets to get in the building for this exciting game cost $159 each. That made it the second most expensive game on the schedule, just behind the always pricey matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

As of writing, that price has plummeted to $98.40 each. That’s a drop of nearly 40%. That will also get you into the 300s, a better seat than the 400s that were available with the cheapest ticket before the season started.

The reason for the sudden drop is the recent injury suffered by rookie Connor Bedard. The phenom suffered a broken jaw after taking a hit in a game against New Jersey and has now been placed on injury reserve.

He’s expected to miss multiple weeks of action. This means that he will almost certainly miss his team’s visit to Rogers Arena, as well as the NHL All-Star Game in Toronto on February 3.

Bedard grew up in North Vancouver and was selected with the first overall pick in last year’s NHL Draft. Through the first part of his rookie season, the forward has lived up to the hype with 15 goals and 33 points in 39 games.

The Canucks game against the Blackhawks was marketed as just one of three “marquee” games on the schedule for this season, the second-highest designation. The other two included the season opener against the Edmonton Oilers and a battle against the Boston Bruins in late February.

Bedard is not the only notable player missing for the Blackhawks. Tyler Johnson, Anthony Beauvillier, Nick Foligno and more are also out, leaving the already weak Blackhawks with a depleted roster. Despite being shorthanded, they recently beat the Calgary Flames.