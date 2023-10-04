Only Canucks-Leafs game more expensive than Bedard's Vancouver visit

If you want to see hockey’s next phenom play in Vancouver this season, you better be ready to open up your wallet. Despite having never played an NHL game, Connor Bedard is already having a significant effect on Canucks ticket prices.

Tickets to the January 24 game at Rogers Arena against the Chicago Blackhawks are some of the most expensive for any Vancouver Canucks home game during the 2023-24 season.

The prices for the Bedard game…https://t.co/fEORVZEYz6 — Jason Brough 🙁 (@SadClubCommish) October 4, 2023

For you and a friend to go to this Canucks game, it’ll cost at least C$159 each. That’s the cheapest you can find two tickets beside each other on the resale market as of now and won’t even get you in the 300s as you’ll be sitting in the 400s. That also does not include transportation or any food or drinks once at the game.

How do prices for the Bedard game compare to others on the Canucks’ schedule?

The most expensive game of the season is almost always when the Maple Leafs visit the Canucks. Not only do the Leafs have a massive fanbase that stretches across the country, but the game is also almost always in the afternoon, creating a family-friendly atmosphere.

This year, tickets to see the Leafs play in Vancouver are once again very expensive. As of the time of writing on Ticketmaster, it’ll cost you C$211 each to buy two standard upper bowl tickets next to each other. If you’re willing to look at the verified resale market, you can lower that number to C$182.

Just two days after the Canucks host the Leafs, they’ll face off against Bedard and the Blackhawks. While the prices aren’t quite as high as they are for the Leafs game, you’re still going to feel the cost of this one. For two tickets beside each other, the cheapest standard ones left are C$213 each while the cheapest on the resale market are at the previously mentioned $159 price point.

If you’re wondering how these prices compare to a typical regular season game, you can get two tickets to the game against the St. Louis Blues on January 24 for just $50 each. This means that the cheapest standard ticket is more than 4x more expensive for the Blackhawks game than the Blues game.

When the Canucks announced their 2023-24 ticket prices, games were split into six pricing tiers, ranging from “Regular” at the bottom end to “Marquee+” at the top.

There is only one game that earned the “Marquee+” designation, and that was the January 20th game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Three games earned the “Marquee” tag, one of them being the January 24 matchup against Bedard and the Blackhawks.

Early ticket sales agree with the “Marquee” tag for this game as it’s currently cheaper to get in the building for the season opener against the Edmonton Oilers, also a “Marquee” game than it is to watch the Blackhawks game.

Bedard’s Vancouver roots

While “the Bedard effect” is raising prices across the league, Vancouver shares a special bond with the 2023 first-overall pick. Bedard was born and raised on the North Shore and played for a variety of programs across the Lower Mainland during his younger days.

It’s well known that Bedard grew up a Canucks fan, idolizing many of the players that made up the core of the dominant teams during the early 2010s.

I asked Connor Bedard if he’s been watching the #Canucks start to the season: He laughed & said: “I try to watch as many games as I can, I’m obviously a big fan since I was a kid. I’ve been watching a bit, we’ve been pretty busy so I’ve missed a few games. Been trying to watch” pic.twitter.com/qIg8JO3YZb — Randip Janda (@RandipJanda) November 24, 2022