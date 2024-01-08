Canucks show off new-look defence pairs with everyone healthy

The Vancouver Canucks have some new-look defence pairs in New York prior to their game this afternoon. The team finally has all of their top defencemen healthy for the first time this year.

The team’s defence pairs at morning skate were as follows, per The Athletic’s Thomas Drance.

Quinn Hughes – Filip Hronek

Nikita Zadorov – Ian Cole

Carson Soucy – Tyler Myers

The team’s acquisition of Zadorov from the Calgary Flames has left them with four strong left-handed defencemen. For that reason, Cole has shifted over to the right side and will play on his off-hand.

The left-handed Cole has played on the right side in the past during stops with the Carolina Hurricanes and Tampa Bay Lightning. When he was signed this summer, a large talking point was his versatility in terms of playing both sides.

#Canucks morning skate at MSG on Monday. Line rushes: Pettersson-Miller-Boeser

Mikheyev-Suter-Kuzmenko

Joshua-Blueger-Garland

Höglander-Åman-Lafferty Hughes-Hronek

Zadorov-Cole

Soucy-Myers Demko going through the usual starter’s routine. pic.twitter.com/4qvHa3oCBL — Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) January 8, 2024

Noah Juulsen is sitting out tonight. The right-handed player has appeared in 28 games so far this year, a career-high. During those games, he had two assists.

The Canucks only have two defencemen, Hughes and Myers, who started last season with the team. The defence corps has undergone quite a lot of change over the past 16 months.

Another notable note from the Canucks’ lines this morning in New York is the fact that the Lotto Line was kept intact by head coach Rick Tocchet. The trio of Elias Pettersson, J.T. Miller, and Brock Boeser reunited last game with great results. They outscored the Devils 4-0 when on the ice at five-on-five and will look to replicate those results against a strong Rangers team.

The Canucks take on the New York Rangers today at Madison Square Garden. The puck drops at 4 pm PT as these two division leaders face off. The two teams have already played once this season, a 4-3 Rangers victory in overtime at Rogers Arena in October.