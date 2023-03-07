Throwback prices: Shoppers share their Save-On-Foods hauls (PHOTOS)

Throwback Tuesday seems to be in full force at Save-On-Foods, and shoppers are sharing photos of their grocery hauls online.

As we reported Monday, throwback prices are on at Save-On-Foods today, with certain items like green grapes, chips, ritz crackers and more being discounted to just $1.49.

People are posting on social media about their hauls and how much they paid.

Ain’t no mornings like $1.49 mornings @saveonfoods — Gagan (@gagnnpnn_) March 7, 2023

Some sale items available for just $1.49 included different varieties of English muffins, garlic bread, potato chips, green grapes and Ritz snacks.

Pork tenderloin was also available with a limit of one per customer, as were different varieties of Western Family canned tuna.

In some parts of Western Canada, the huge sale meant long lineups.

Cucumbers and Wheat Thins were also on sale, which seemed to be popular items based on some of the photos people shared.

Based on comments on the Save-On-Foods Instagram account, most items were pretty well-stocked and organized.

“Everyone was excited to get the deals,” someone wrote.

Another user wrote, “Save On wins Tuesday this week.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Save-On-Foods (@saveonfoods)

If you missed this month’s throwback event, fret not, it takes place at Save-On-Foods on the first Tuesday of every month.

Did you cash in? Let us know what you got in the comments.