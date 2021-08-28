Three-year-old killed by falling rock on Mount Washington mini golf course

A three-year-old girl has died after being hit by a falling rock at Mount Washington Alpine Resort on Friday afternoon.

In a statement, the Vancouver Island resort said the child was playing mini golf with her parents and brother when a rock “dislodged from above and struck her.”

The girl was knocked unconscious, and her parents brought her to the resort’s base lodge where staff and first aid responders began treatment and called emergency services.

The resort said ambulances from Cumberland and Campbell River responded, as did an air ambulance from Qualicum Beach, however, lifesaving measures “proved unsuccessful.”

“This is such a sad tragedy,” said Dean Prentice, the resort’s general manager.

“The team at Mount Washington extends our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of this little girl. It is just devastating, and our hearts break for them.”

“I would like to thank the first responders and our dedicated staff for their efforts in this unfortunate situation.”

The BC Coroner Service and the RCMP are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.