Three homes damaged after fire erupts in South Vancouver

Nikitha Martins
Sep 30 2024, 11:40 pm
Sukhwant Dhillon/AM 600 Sher-E-Punjab Radio

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) crews are attending a major house fire in South Vancouver Monday afternoon, which has impacted two neighbouring homes.

Photos of a billow of smoke and flames burning through a roof were shared online after a fire erupted around 1:30 pm.

A fire crew member tells Daily Hive that two homes were exposed to the house fire near Oak Street and West 49th Avenue.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire on the house on the west side before it spread, however, “Smoke damage on the other house, and the house that was involved is not livable,” the spokesperson added.

No injures have been reported.

“All occupants are out of all the houses,” the spokesperson said.

Water as crews battling the fire have also impacted a nearby sports equipment store. Photos of the water pooling outside the shop have been captured by folks in the area.

Sukhwant Dhillon/AM 600 Sher-E-Punjab Radio

Road closures are in effect along 49th Avenue between Oak and Granville streets.

Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
