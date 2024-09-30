Three homes damaged after fire erupts in South Vancouver

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) crews are attending a major house fire in South Vancouver Monday afternoon, which has impacted two neighbouring homes.

Photos of a billow of smoke and flames burning through a roof were shared online after a fire erupted around 1:30 pm.

A fire crew member tells Daily Hive that two homes were exposed to the house fire near Oak Street and West 49th Avenue.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire on the house on the west side before it spread, however, “Smoke damage on the other house, and the house that was involved is not livable,” the spokesperson added.

No injures have been reported.

“All occupants are out of all the houses,” the spokesperson said.

Fire started around 1.30pm and 3 house damage 1000 block of west 49th ave, Vancouver. Video by, Sukhwant Dhillon pic.twitter.com/YT0AT0U24z — Sher-E-Punjab AM 600 (@SherEPunjab600) September 30, 2024

Oak and 49th fire in Vancouver pic.twitter.com/VYZ6jhdK9Q — Tedd Buddwell 🏀🏈 (@TedBuddy8) September 30, 2024

Water as crews battling the fire have also impacted a nearby sports equipment store. Photos of the water pooling outside the shop have been captured by folks in the area.

Road closures are in effect along 49th Avenue between Oak and Granville streets.