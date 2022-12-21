"They don’t care about winning": Embiid takes bizarre shot at Raptors

Add this to Joel Embiid’s long history with the Toronto Raptors.

The 76ers big man had some critiques for the Raptors, following a 104-101 overtime win by Philadelphia on Monday.

Embiid, who is regularly double-teamed when he plays the Raptors, scored 28 points in the 76ers win.

“When you play a team like Toronto, they don’t really care. It seems like, most of the time, they don’t care about winning. They just want to shut down the other star players,” Embiid said, according to a report from 76ers beat writer Sam DiGiovanni. “But when you play that, you got to be ready all night. You got to stay alert and have the confidence of just keep shooting it and hope that you make them when they come, and that’s what he did tonight.”

Embiid’s comments appear to be a reference to him getting double teamed, noting that more opportunities for open looks will be available for his teammates.

Sensible commentary, other than the fact he said the Raptors don’t care about winning.

While the Raptors have struggled of late, losing six straight games, they did recently win an NBA championship. Embiid should remember, because they beat his Sixers en route to the 2019 championship.

Embiid did get a measure of revenge, as Philadelphia beat Toronto in the playoffs last season.

Embiid has been a target of Raptors fans ever since he busted out an airplane celebration against their team during the 2019 playoffs. During the Raptors-76ers playoff series last spring, Embiid told Toronto head coach Nick Nurse to “stop bitching about calls.” He also yelled expletives at the Toronto crowd, after they were taunting him.