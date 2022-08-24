All aboard: Theodore TOO is coming to Airbnb (PHOTOS)

Theodore TOO is embarking on a new Big Adventure: the smiling, red-capped tugboat is coming to Airbnb.

Next month, guests from around the world will have the chance to spend a night aboard the Canadian icon through Airbnb’s new OMG! category.

Two individual one-night stays — on September 10 and 11 — will be available for $22 per night, a nod to Theodore TOO’s 22 years of service.

Helmed and hosted by Captain Noah, this is the first time that non-crew members will be able to stay overnight on the tugboat.

“Our crew is lucky to spend the summer cruising the Great Lakes aboard the friendliest tugboat in Canada, which is why I’m so excited Theodore TOO fans have the chance to take part in his adventures,” Noah said.

“As your Airbnb Host, I can’t wait to show you around Theodore TOO from bow to stern and port to starboard, and take you on your own Big Harbor Adventure for a night.”

Built in Daysprings, Nova Scotia, in 2000, Theodore TOO spent 20 years in the Halifax Harbour before chugging to a new home in Hamilton last summer. The 65-foot tugboat now serves as an ambassador for the marine industry and a guide to the Great Lakes.

Guests’ stay aboard Theodore TOO begins with a cruise of the Hamilton Harbour with some of the crew, learning all about the history and folklore of the bay as they go.

After the sun sets, guests can lounge on the deck for a movie night under stars — the crew will supply plenty of snacks. Other meals will consist of local Hamilton fare.

The day ends as guests climb into the cozy cabin. Fit for a Harbourmaster, the bunk is adorned with Canadian and Halifax-themed décor.

Should the stay be cancelled by the Government of Ontario’s COVID-19 restrictions, Airbnb will offer guests a refund for the booking fee, as well as a $1,000 USD Airbnb travel credit.

Aspiring crew members can request to book a stay aboard Theodore TOO at 12 pm ET on August 29 via airbnb.com/theodoretoo.