You can stay in this cozy Alberta windmill Airbnb (PHOTOS)

It’s certainly a unique stay: an Airbnb in Alberta near Drumheller could be your own windmill for a time, complete with a fireplace and patio, too.

Nestled in the hamlet of Rosebud, the windmill has enough room to sleep three and offers one bedroom, one bathroom, and two beds.

The inside of the Airbnb is a treat, with a pull-down ladder in the bedroom leading to a secret room on the third floor.

You might also like: A Look Inside: $4.9M Alberta mansion has a pool, basketball court and theatre (PHOTOS)

Alberta drunk driver arrested going 193 km/h with a child in passenger seat

A massive river in Alberta just got nominated for a fancy designation

The custom-designed and fabricated spiral staircase was built by local artisans and takes you to the main floor. It’s dazzling!

“This historic Canmore landmark is freshly developed after a four year labour of love,” the listing states.

“The windmill boasts fantastic rural views with the cliffs of Rosebud to the north, cattle on the Rosebud hill to the east and the rooftops of our quiet hamlet to the west. Step out your bedroom door onto the 360° wrap-around upper deck for your morning coffee and witness what quiet is.”

It’s just a 25-minute drive to Drumheller, 30-minute drive to the world-famous Royal Tyrrell Museum, and a one-hour cruise to YYC airport.

So, there you have it. If you are looking to spend some time in a truly unique Airbnb in Alberta, this windmill is certainly one of the best.