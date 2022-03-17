The Weeknd is going yellow.

This weekend, the Canadian singer will transform into the animated variety for a March 20 Simpsons episode titled “Bart the Cool Kid” on Fox.

The 32-year-old Torontonian will be voicing a father and son duo, Orion and Darius Hughes.

In the episode, Bart sets out to make friends with a well-known influencer and entrepreneur who has his own line of skateboard clothes. Not being a fan, Homer sets out to create a group of fellow dads to disband Bart’s newfound friendship.

The Weeknd, who’s about to embark on a world tour for his Dawn FM album, says appearing on The Simpsons is a “dream come true.”

dream come true 💛💛💛 https://t.co/i2JIcQlLY6 — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) March 16, 2022

This won’t be The Weeknd’s first transition into animation. In 2020, he appeared as himself on an episode of American Dad and on an episode of Robot Chicken.

According to the singer’s IMDB page, the Grammy award-winner is set to star in and produce a TV series called The Idol, focusing on a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult who enters into a complicated relationship with a rising pop idol.

The Simpsons airs on Fox this Sunday at 8 pm ET.