The Tragically Hip honours École Polytechnique massacre victims with new music video
The Tragically Hip has released a new music video that pays tribute to the victims of the École Polytechnique massacre.
Monday marks the 32nd anniversary of the tragedy in which 14 women lost their lives.
“We stand with the families of the 14 victims and the survivors of the femicide at École Polytechnique in 1989,” says the band’s caption on YouTube. “Today marks 32 years. We fully support their ongoing effort to ban all semi-automatic assault weapons.”
The Hip created a CD to commemorate the anniversary, with all proceeds being donated to PolyRemembers/PolySeSouvient, which supports the victims’ families. More information can be found on the band’s website.
On Monday night, 14 beacons of light will shine towards the sky from Mont-Royal in honour of the memory of the young women. The City of Montreal and Polytechnique Montréal invite the public to reflect and take a moment of silence for the victims on December 6.
A light projection installation will light the city’s skyline during the evening, starting at 5 pm. The 14 beacons will be lit one by one as the names of all 14 victims are read aloud.
Moment Factory has installed the light installation in commemoration of the massacre every year since 2014.
On Monday morning, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement, highlighting the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women and asking Canadians across the country to pay tribute to the 14 young women who were senselessly murdered and 13 others who were injured.
“We honour their memory and unite our voices in condemning the misogyny that led to this tragedy,” says Trudeau. Let us also reflect on what we can all do – through our words and actions – to end gender-based violence and foster a society where women, girls, and gender-diverse people feel safe, are respected, and can reach their full potential.”
They were strong. They were smart. They were women. And they were murdered because of it. We cannot allow this gender-based violence to exist. So today, as we honour the memory of these 14 women, let us all keep working to end this violence – for good. https://t.co/QFV7lkOMoZ pic.twitter.com/Ib6r2oxhoX
— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 6, 2021