The first two towers in Langley Township are now under construction

Construction has officially commenced on the first two buildings that can be considered as “towers” within the Township of Langley.

The groundbreaking event for The Towers — the phase of Latimer Heights with 34-storey and 26-storey towers — was held last week.

“I feel that we’re now entering a new era in the Township of Langley, by putting density in our urban core where we can provide great transportation, great services, and great amenities for the people who move in here,” said Langley Township mayor Jack Froese.

The Towers form the northernmost parcel of the 74-acre redevelopment, located at the southeast corner of the intersection of 200th Street and 86th Avenue.

This phase alone contains about 500 condominium homes and a wide range of indoor and outdoor resident amenities, including 50,000 sq ft of outdoor amenities such as a basketball court, dog park, community garden, and lounge areas.

All of the units in this phase sold out in pre-sale earlier this year.

“It’s taken seven years of working with the Township to get to where we are today. We’re incredibly proud to be building the first two high-rise towers in Langley,” said Kent Sillars, the president of Vesta Properties, the local developer behind the $1+ billion, multi-phase development project.

All phases of Latimer Heights combined will provide over 2,000 homes for up to 6,000 residents, all within a mix of towers, mid- and low-rise buildings, duplexes, and rowhouses, and townhouses. The development’s design firm is Ciccozzi Architecture.

On the west side of the development, the community will be served by its own retail and restaurant hub, called Latimer Village. The project also sets aside a significant amount of space for public benefits, including 17 acres of parks, pond areas, and a future elementary school .

Latimer Heights is just off the 200th Street exit for the Trans-Canada Highway, but it is also a transit-oriented development, given its close proximity to TransLink’s Carvolth bus exchange.