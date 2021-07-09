BC esports company giving students a shot at $32k in gaming scholarships

Canada’s first esports gaming stadium is launching a first-of-its-kind esports development program this month for Canadian college and university students across the country.

TGS Esports Inc. (TGS), a leading esports solutions provider in North America, and Volcanic Gaming are partnering to present the Collegiate Champions Series, a six-month-long scholastic esports program that includes online tournaments, virtual workshops, and a case competition.

Students can win $22,000 in scholarships and four paid internships at TGS, and the school with the most participants will win the School Spirit Award – a $10,000 technology upgrade for their esports program. The best part — the program is completely free to enter.

It all begins on July 10, with TGS hosting collegiate esports tournaments with huge scholarship opportunities. Students will compete in both Super Smash Bros Ultimate (Singles) and Rocket League (3v3s).

Registration for both events is open online, and participation is open to all Canadian post-secondary students at no cost.

The Collegiate Champions Series will also include online roundtable discussions hosted by TGS for educators and faculty to learn how to grow esports in their schools throughout the summer. Then in the fall, TGS is presenting Virtual Classroom Workshops to help students prepare for the growth of the esports industry.

Canadian post-secondary students are invited to take part in an Esports Case Competition in December. Students will present their own innovative and powerful esports ideas for the chance to win one of two $5,000 grants and paid internships at TGS Esports.

University Canada West, Wilfrid Laurier University and La Salle College are stepping up as scholastic partners of the event and will receive additional support building their esports programs.

TGS opened The Gaming Stadium in Richmond, BC, in 2019, and has had an audience of over 18.2 million unique viewers and 50 million minutes watched since that year. They have partnered with Fortune 500 brands, schools, and tournament organizers to build out their esports communities. The company has also interacted with over 200,000 gamers through tournaments, broadcast production and events.

Daily Hive is a proud media partner of The Gaming Stadium